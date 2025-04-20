CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stake Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of CoreCivic worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 312.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 139,631 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,513,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CoreCivic Trading Up 1.0 %

CXW stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.86. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

