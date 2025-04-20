Cormark Comments on Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.62. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.007 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

