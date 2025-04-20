CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 154.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,204,000 after purchasing an additional 520,783 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 690,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,775,000 after purchasing an additional 457,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CorVel by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 447,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 281,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,393,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $182,089.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,497.52. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,772,720. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,140 over the last 90 days. 47.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Further Reading

