CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

CorVel Stock Down 1.7 %

CRVL opened at $115.09 on Friday. CorVel has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.94.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $1,187,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,772,720. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,723 shares of company stock worth $5,757,140 over the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CorVel by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

