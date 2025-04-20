CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
CorVel Stock Down 1.7 %
CRVL opened at $115.09 on Friday. CorVel has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.94.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CorVel by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CorVel
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.