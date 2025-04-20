CoStar Group’s (CSGP) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $83.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSGP. William Blair began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $79.70 on Thursday. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 227.71 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,203,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,783,000 after acquiring an additional 418,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CoStar Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,475,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,678,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,781,000 after purchasing an additional 379,787 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $465,134,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

