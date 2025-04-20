Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTRA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

CTRA stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.28%.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

