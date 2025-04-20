Coty (NYSE:COTY) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COTY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.24.

Coty Stock Up 1.2 %

COTY stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coty by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 693,961 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Coty by 1,990,624.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,906 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 304,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93,229 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Coty by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

