CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.48 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $21.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.14.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

