CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.48 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $21.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.14.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Featured Articles
