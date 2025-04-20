Critical Comparison: Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) versus Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT)

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tencent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent 24.22% 19.06% 10.54% Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock -6.74% -10.19% -7.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tencent and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent $86.17 billion 6.19 $16.28 billion $2.85 20.35 Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock $122.98 million 1.59 -$7.52 million ($0.13) -19.15

Analyst Ratings

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tencent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tencent and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent 0 0 1 1 3.50 Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 1 4.00

Tencent presently has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.72%. Given Tencent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tencent is more favorable than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tencent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tencent has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tencent beats Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tencent

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc. Its enterprise business comprises marketing solutions, which offers digital tools including user insight, creative management, placement strategy, and digital assets management; and cloud services, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security and other technologies for financial services, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy, and radio & television application. In addition, the company operates innovation business, which includes artificial intelligences; and discover and develops enterprise and next-generation technologies for food production, energy, and water management application. Tencent Holdings Limited was formerly known as Tencent (BVI) Limited and changed its name to Tencent Holding Limited in February 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.