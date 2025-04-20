Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $140.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Guggenheim cut their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Crocs Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CROX opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.04. Crocs has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,959,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Crocs by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

