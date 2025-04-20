CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after purchasing an additional 726,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after buying an additional 2,977,212 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,345,000 after acquiring an additional 299,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $780,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,316 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

