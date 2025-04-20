CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Get CSX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.