CSX’s (CSX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $35.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

CSX stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. CSX has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

