DA Davidson Cuts Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target to $39.00

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $636.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,824,000 after purchasing an additional 153,528 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,217,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,634,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 100,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,672,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 508,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

