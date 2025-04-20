DA Davidson Has Bearish Forecast for Ulta Beauty Q1 Earnings

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $5.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.76. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2026 earnings at $22.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $25.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $357.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.08 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

