DA Davidson Predicts Hancock Whitney Q2 Earnings

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 21.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after buying an additional 96,092 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73,875 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Finally, Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

