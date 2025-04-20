Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $20,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,444 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after buying an additional 1,235,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,769,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

