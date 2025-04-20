Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 9.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,768.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,146,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,890 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 476,662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 389,577 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 567,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 323,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $6,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PLAY opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.86. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $57.10.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.