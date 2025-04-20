Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $12.74 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 339.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 551,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 509,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.