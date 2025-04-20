Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,310,871 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

