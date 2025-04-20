Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.3 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at $72,905,699.56. This trade represents a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Amundi lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $106,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

