Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Up 12.7% – Here’s Why

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) was up 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.28) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.21). Approximately 894,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.60).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.89) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,251 ($16.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 947.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,041.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

