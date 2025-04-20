Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Up 12.7% – Time to Buy?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.28) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.21). 894,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.60).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.89) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,251 ($16.63).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DNLM

Dunelm Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 947.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,041.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.