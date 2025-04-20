Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Here’s What Happened

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.28) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.21). 894,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.60).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.89) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,251 ($16.63).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 947.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,041.14.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

