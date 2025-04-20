Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Here’s Why

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.28) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.21). 894,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.60).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.89) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,251 ($16.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 947.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

