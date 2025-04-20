Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.28) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.21). 894,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.60).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.89) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,251 ($16.63).

The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 947.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,041.14.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

