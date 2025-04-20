Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Trading 12.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.28) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.21). 894,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.60).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.89) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,251 ($16.63).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 947.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

