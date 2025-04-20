Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Trading Up 12.7% – Time to Buy?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.28) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.21). Approximately 894,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.60).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.89) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,251 ($16.63).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 947.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,041.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. Analysts forecast that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

