East West Bancorp (EWBC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $673.02 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWBC

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. The trade was a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,783,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,260. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $5,625,732. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.