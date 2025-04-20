EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.24.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EGP opened at $159.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.27. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

