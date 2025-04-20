El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,974 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of LOCO opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $284.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, March 10th.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

