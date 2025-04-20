Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,153.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,232,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,213,000 after buying an additional 37,022,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,057,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,424,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $20,396,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

