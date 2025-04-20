Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 908,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 130.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 85,053 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.81. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

