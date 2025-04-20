Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Given New $5.25 Price Target at UBS Group

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $6.50 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Credit from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Ellington Credit Stock Performance

Shares of EARN opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. Ellington Credit has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $200.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.03%. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein purchased 8,000 shares of Ellington Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,140. This represents a 80.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Credit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

