Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Emeren Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Emeren Group Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSE SOL opened at $1.27 on Friday. Emeren Group has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.13 million. Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emeren Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Emeren Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emeren Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 792,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 165,902 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,847,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 486,063 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 18,818,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after buying an additional 69,374 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

