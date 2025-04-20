Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EDR

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 4.7 %

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 50,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$275,000.00. Also, Director Angela Dorothy Johnson purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$29,564.64. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TSE EDR opened at C$5.24 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$3.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$909.77 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.85.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.