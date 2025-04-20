Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2025

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDRGet Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on EDR

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 50,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$275,000.00. Also, Director Angela Dorothy Johnson purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$29,564.64. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 4.7 %

TSE EDR opened at C$5.24 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$3.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$909.77 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.85.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.