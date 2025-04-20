Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 11,249,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 15,208,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after buying an additional 5,254,721 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $79,113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,166,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,060 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

