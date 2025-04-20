Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.85.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,339,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,778 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $5,324,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.