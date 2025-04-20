Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,454,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,421,000 after purchasing an additional 226,807 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,934,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,333,170 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,386,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,007 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,003,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,201,000 after acquiring an additional 269,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

