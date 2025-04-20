Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,056,000 after purchasing an additional 435,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

