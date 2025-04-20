Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,088 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,366,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after purchasing an additional 470,916 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $326,000.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.