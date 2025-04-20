Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $149.74 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.28 and a 1 year high of $190.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.65.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

