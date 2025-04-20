Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AZEK by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,294,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,396,000 after acquiring an additional 429,574 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,957,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,903,000 after acquiring an additional 823,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $94,987,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZEK. Loop Capital decreased their target price on AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Baird R W cut AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

Insider Activity

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,020,980.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,765 shares in the company, valued at $44,258,951.20. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AZEK opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

