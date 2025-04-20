Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCOW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,916,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3,409.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 671,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 651,981 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 317,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 114,796 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000.

BATS:GCOW opened at $35.61 on Friday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

