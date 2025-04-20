Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

