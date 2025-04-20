Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Barclays PLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 243.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,802 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $1,052,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 176.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 33.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 55,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

