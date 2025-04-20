Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,935,000 after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,975,000 after purchasing an additional 373,696 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 514,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,683,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $156.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.22 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.28 and a 200-day moving average of $178.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMG shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

