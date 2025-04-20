Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -14.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

