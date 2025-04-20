Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,046,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 37.39%.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

