Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,929 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,805,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,718,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,507.20. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

FIZZ stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

